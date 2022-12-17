Advertisement
Saturday 17 December 2022
Imago/PA Images Antoine Rozner leads the Mauritius Open on 14-under par (file photo).
# DP World Tour
Hurley has top 10 within reach ahead of final day at Mauritius Open
Hurley sits in a share of 15th place after one-under par 71 on Saturday.
55 minutes ago

WATERFORD’S GARY HURLEY can score the first top-10 finish of his career on the DP World Tour on Sunday with a strong final day at the Mauritius Open.

Hurley carded a round of one-under par 71 on Saturday to sit in a share of 15th place at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

The 29-year-old is on five-under par, nine adrift of leader Antoine Rozner, but is on track for his best finish since earning his main tour playing privileges last month.

He’ll tee off for his final round at 6.42am Irish time on Sunday alongside South Africa’s Bryce Easton.

It was a tough day for Ireland’s other remaining representative in the field as Tom McKibbin struggled to a round of four-over par 76.

McKibbin, who turns 20 on Monday, saw his round unravel with a triple-bogey on the par-three 11th and a double on the par-three 15th.

He is now in a tie for 50th on one-over par for the tournament.

See the full leaderboard here > 

