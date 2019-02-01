McCabe retires at 30 after a career that delivered every major honour in domestic football

AFTER 13 SEASONS in the League of Ireland, Gary McCabe has announced his retirement from football.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder won every major honour in the domestic game while making over 300 appearances.

Gary McCabe celebrates after scoring for Shamrock Rovers against Partizan Belgrade in 2011. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

He also had success in Europe, playing an important role as Shamrock Rovers made history by reaching the Europa League group stages in 2011.

In a brief post on Instagram, McCabe stated that he’s “hanging up the boots”, with the PFAI paying tribute to “a great servant” on Twitter.

The skilful Dubliner started his League of Ireland career at Bray Wanderers in 2007 and later had a loan spell at Shelbourne. He then moved on to Sligo Rovers, where he won a League Cup and FAI Cup double in 2010.

Shamrock Rovers snapped him up for the 2011 season, which delivered Setanta Sports Cup and Premier Division medals.

McCabe playing for Bray Wanderers last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

That year also featured a memorable European run, with McCabe’s superb goal at Tallaght Stadium helping the Hoops to eliminate Partizan Belgrade.

He was part of another Setanta Sports Cup winning Shamrock Rovers team two years later, before returning to Bray Wanderers, where he spent the past two seasons.

