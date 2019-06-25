This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Transfer business won't be easy for United 'in the pit with the rest of the sharks,' warns Neville

The former Red Devils defender believes fierce competition and inflated asking prices will make life difficult.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 1,337 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4696453
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).

MANCHESTER UNITED FIND themselves “in the pit with the rest of the sharks” when it comes to trying to lure top talents to Old Trafford, says Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have already tied up a £15 million (€16.8m) deal for Daniel James this summer, while they are closing in on a £55 million (€61.6m) swoop for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The hope is that there will be a few more additions to come, with United in need of inspiration from somewhere as they set about refreshing their squad once again.

Neville, though, has warned that landing the most coveted players in the market will not be easy, with fierce competition and inflated asking prices making life difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: “It’s difficult to do business, it’s not easy.

“Everyone knows Manchester United want players and price tags will go up.

You’ve got to try and encourage players to come to the club. Players don’t just jump to sign for any club – they do their homework and get their agents to get to work. They probably have 50 meetings before they sign for a club nowadays.

“Manchester United will be in the pit with the rest of the sharks looking for the big signings.

“It’s difficult for all clubs as they all want the same players. They all want Harry Maguire, every single club wants him. Everybody wants Christian Eriksen.

“Players that are being bandied about, there are four or five clubs in for them.

“They aren’t just going to sign for the first club, they’ll choose wisely and look at the different aspects.

He added: Manchester United have got a big job to do in order to get a squad right for a championship challenge.

“Hopefully that’ll start this summer but it’s not just bringing players in, it’s about getting some out.”

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are among those generating exit talk at Old Trafford, while United are still working to put fresh terms in place with David de Gea – with the Spanish goalkeeper’s current contract set to expire in the summer of 2020.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie