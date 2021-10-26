Long-serving Galway defender announces retirement

GALWAY FOOTBALLER GARY O’Donnell has announced his retirement from the inter-county game 13 years after joining the senior panel.

The Tuam Stars defender captained the county to Connacht glory in 2016 under Kevin Walsh. He was part of two other Connacht SFC successes and also won a Division 2 title in 2017.

Wash was one of six Galway managers he played under, in addition to Liam Sammon, Tomás Ó Flatharta, Joe Kernan, Alan Mulholland and the current incumbent Padraic Joyce.

O’Donnell grew up Gort, a hurling stronghold in in south Galway, but the success of his uncle Ja Fallon inspired him to play football and he joined Tuam Stars.

In a brief Facebook post he said: “Time has come to call it a day with Galway GAA. Lived it and loved it all. So many to thank but I will get to you all in time. Life goes on. Gaillimh go deo.”

He’s the second Galway defender to hang up his boots following Johnny Duane’s decision to step away earlier this month.

