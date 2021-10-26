Membership : Access or Sign Up
Long-serving Galway defender announces retirement

Gary O’Donnell has decided to hang up the boots.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,296 Views 0 Comments
Galway's Gary O'Donnell lifts the trophy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY FOOTBALLER GARY O’Donnell has announced his retirement from the inter-county game 13 years after joining the senior panel.

The Tuam Stars defender captained the county to Connacht glory in 2016 under Kevin Walsh. He was part of two other Connacht SFC successes and also won a Division 2 title in 2017.

Wash was one of six Galway managers he played under, in addition to Liam Sammon, Tomás Ó Flatharta, Joe Kernan, Alan Mulholland and the current incumbent Padraic Joyce.

O’Donnell grew up Gort, a hurling stronghold in in south Galway, but the success of his uncle Ja Fallon inspired him to play football and he joined Tuam Stars.

In a brief Facebook post he said: “Time has come to call it a day with Galway GAA. Lived it and loved it all. So many to thank but I will get to you all in time. Life goes on. Gaillimh go deo.” 

He’s the second Galway defender to hang up his boots following Johnny Duane’s decision to step away earlier this month. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

