O'Donovan misses out with fourth-place finish at European Championships

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland’s Gary O’Donovan, who had to settle for fourth place in the C final of the lightweight single sculls at the European Rowing Championships.

O’Donovan finished in a time of 7:18.11 at the competition in Lucerne, Switzerland, behind winner Rainer Kepplinger of Austria who came home in 7:09.42.

O’Donovan finished sixth — and last in his heat on Friday, which was his first outing at international level in the lightweight single scull.

He then went on to compete in a repechage for a semi-final spot where he finished in fourth place, one outside the qualifying spots. That result which sent him in to today’s C final and he finishes in 16th place overall.

The Skibbereen native’s brother Paul is not competing in Switzerland as he is preparing to sit exams.

Source: Rowing Ireland Twitter.

Elsewhere, Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne finish fourth in the men’s double-sculls semi-final and will compete in the B final tomorrow morning.

