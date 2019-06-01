This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 June, 2019
O'Donovan misses out with fourth-place finish at European Championships

The Skibbereen native was competing in the C Final of the lightweight single sculls.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 11:48 AM
Gary O'Donovan pictured at the 2018 European Championships.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Gary O'Donovan pictured at the 2018 European Championships.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland’s Gary O’Donovan, who had to settle for fourth place in the C final of the lightweight single sculls at the European Rowing Championships.

O’Donovan finished in a time of 7:18.11 at the competition in Lucerne, Switzerland, behind winner Rainer Kepplinger of Austria who came home in 7:09.42. 

O’Donovan finished sixth — and last in his heat on Friday, which was his first outing at international level in the lightweight single scull.

He then went on to compete in a repechage for a semi-final spot where he finished in fourth place, one outside the qualifying spots. That result which sent him in to today’s C final and he finishes in 16th place overall.

The Skibbereen native’s brother Paul is not competing in Switzerland as he is preparing to sit exams.

Rowing1 Source: Rowing Ireland Twitter.

Elsewhere, Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne finish fourth in the men’s double-sculls semi-final and will compete in the B final tomorrow morning.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

