This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gary O'Donovan going solo for Europeans in Paul's absence due to academic studies

The Irish team for the 2019 European Rowing Championships is in.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 15 May 2019, 5:11 PM
20 hours ago 18,577 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4636245
Gary (back) and Paul (front) O'Donovan.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Gary (back) and Paul (front) O'Donovan.
Gary (back) and Paul (front) O'Donovan.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

THE IRISH TEAM has been announced for the 2019 European Rowing Championships, with just one of the O’Donovan brothers heading to Lucerne, Switzerland.

Gary, who recently returned from injury, will compete in the men’s lightweight single at the championships which take place from 31 May-1 June, but Paul is unable to travel due to his ongoing academic studies and upcoming exams.

The younger of the Skibbereen men will continue his training however and will be available for competition for the rest of the season afterwards.

Rowing Ireland’s high performance director Antonio Maurogiovann has confirmed a 10-strong team which will arrive in Lucerne on 27 May as preparations and training continue there.

World champion Sanita Puspure is the sole individual female competitor, while O’Donovan is the sole individual male. Monika Duaraka and Aifric Keogh team up, as do Ronan Byrne and Phil Doyle.

Skibbereen duos Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy, and Fintan McCarthy and Jake McCarthy will also compete at the championships.

“After the international Regatta in Piediluco held 4 weeks ago we are proceeding with the preparation which is going towards the competition phase through the European Championships,” Maurogiovann said.

“This is a tough event where most of the European countries reach the first peak in order to perform at their best. Our Ireland team is coming out from the winter preparation and ready to perform at its best. It is a good solid test for all our crews.

“We have few medical issues but I am confident that all the team’s members will be in good shape to show some good competitive speed.”

Ireland’s Crews Competing:

  • W1x — Sanita Puspure (Old Colleagians)
  • W2x — Monika Dukaraka (Killorglin), Aifric Keogh (UCC)
  • M2x — Ronan Byrne (UCC), Phil Doyle (QUBBC)
  • Lw2x — Denise Walsh, Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen)
  • Lm1x — Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen)
  • Lm2x — Fintan McCarthy, Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie