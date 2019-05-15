Gary O'Donovan going solo for Europeans in Paul's absence due to academic studies

THE IRISH TEAM has been announced for the 2019 European Rowing Championships, with just one of the O’Donovan brothers heading to Lucerne, Switzerland.

Gary, who recently returned from injury, will compete in the men’s lightweight single at the championships which take place from 31 May-1 June, but Paul is unable to travel due to his ongoing academic studies and upcoming exams.

The younger of the Skibbereen men will continue his training however and will be available for competition for the rest of the season afterwards.

Rowing Ireland’s high performance director Antonio Maurogiovann has confirmed a 10-strong team which will arrive in Lucerne on 27 May as preparations and training continue there.

World champion Sanita Puspure is the sole individual female competitor, while O’Donovan is the sole individual male. Monika Duaraka and Aifric Keogh team up, as do Ronan Byrne and Phil Doyle.

Skibbereen duos Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy, and Fintan McCarthy and Jake McCarthy will also compete at the championships.

“After the international Regatta in Piediluco held 4 weeks ago we are proceeding with the preparation which is going towards the competition phase through the European Championships,” Maurogiovann said.

“This is a tough event where most of the European countries reach the first peak in order to perform at their best. Our Ireland team is coming out from the winter preparation and ready to perform at its best. It is a good solid test for all our crews.

“We have few medical issues but I am confident that all the team’s members will be in good shape to show some good competitive speed.”

Ireland’s Crews Competing:

W1x — Sanita Puspure (Old Colleagians)

W2x — Monika Dukaraka (Killorglin), Aifric Keogh (UCC)

M2x — Ronan Byrne (UCC), Phil Doyle (QUBBC)

Lw2x — Denise Walsh, Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen)

Lm1x — Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen)

Lm2x — Fintan McCarthy, Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen)

