FAI appoint Gary Owens as interim chief executive

Owens will be the fifth person to fill the role in less than a year.

Owens will be the fifth person to fill the role in less than a year.

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have appointed Gary Owens as interim chief executive.

Owens has previously been CEO with Athletics Ireland and Down Syndrome Ireland.

John Foley — another former Athletics Ireland boss — was set to take up the position, in place of Noel Mooney, before Christmas but ultimately chose not to.

Paul Cooke was installed as ‘executive lead’ in Abbotstown but he will now hand over to Owens.

“Gary brings a wealth of experience to this interim role and the Board and I look forward to working with him,” says FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett said.

“The Board would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr Paul Cooke, FAI Board Member, who at very short notice held the position of Executive Lead on a pro bono basis for the past few weeks, whilst a process to identify and select an interim CEO was underway.”

The Association intend to start the process of identifying a CEO in the coming weeks.