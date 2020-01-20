This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI appoint Gary Owens as interim chief executive

He takes over from executive lead, Paul Cooke.

By Adrian Russell Monday 20 Jan 2020, 8:33 PM
42 minutes ago 951 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4973120
Owens will be the fifth person to fill the role in less than a year.
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have appointed Gary Owens as interim chief executive. 

Owens has previously been CEO with Athletics Ireland and Down Syndrome Ireland.

John Foley — another former Athletics Ireland boss — was set to take up the position, in place of Noel Mooney, before Christmas but ultimately chose not to.

Paul Cooke was installed as ‘executive lead’ in Abbotstown but he will now hand over to Owens. 

“Gary brings a wealth of experience to this interim role and the Board and I look forward to working with him,” says FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett said.

“The Board would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr Paul Cooke, FAI Board Member, who at very short notice held the position of Executive Lead on a pro bono basis for the past few weeks, whilst a process to identify and select an interim CEO was underway.”

The Association intend to start the process of identifying a CEO in the coming weeks.

About the author:

Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

