This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One of the League of Ireland's most decorated players extends stay at Dundalk

Gary Rogers has penned a new deal with the Lilywhites.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,013 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4859248
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GARY ROGERS HAS signed a new contract with Dundalk, the club have announced.

The Bohermeen native is a highly valued player at the club, making 203 appearances for the Lilywhites since signing from Sligo ahead of the 2015 campaign and helping them win four league titles, two FAI Cups and two EA Sports Cups during that period.

The 38-year-old, whose new deal runs until the end of the 2020 season, has been rewarded after a 2019 campaign that has seen the Dundalk win the league, with Rogers keeping 28 clean sheets in the process.

“It’s great to be staying,” he told the club’s official website. “I am delighted to extend my contract. It’s good to know that going forward I will be here again next year. We have had a good season so far and we want to finish it strongly.

“There’s still a lot to play for with the FAI Cup final in a couple of weeks and then we have the Champions Cup against Linfield. We are aiming for more of the same.

“I am enjoying my football at Dundalk. When you get to the tail end of your career there’s always that desire to get as much as you can out of it.

“The training and the culture which exists at the club is what has helped me have such a great time the last few years, if I am not in the best condition possible I won’t play.

“That’s the standards at the club and I have been pretty happy with my form and I want to continue that.”

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth added: “Gary has had a wonderful career so far and the fact that he is still going is testament to how professional he is on and off the pitch. He is the first person in to training every single day and his dedication has paid off in the last few years with his form. Over the past two seasons he has conceded just 35 goals and as a result I feel that Gary has been the best goalkeeper in the league.”

In total during a 20-year career, Rogers has won five league titles, three FAI Cups, two League Cups, three President’s Cups and a Setanta Sports Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie