One of the League of Ireland's most decorated players extends stay at Dundalk

GARY ROGERS HAS signed a new contract with Dundalk, the club have announced.

The Bohermeen native is a highly valued player at the club, making 203 appearances for the Lilywhites since signing from Sligo ahead of the 2015 campaign and helping them win four league titles, two FAI Cups and two EA Sports Cups during that period.

The 38-year-old, whose new deal runs until the end of the 2020 season, has been rewarded after a 2019 campaign that has seen the Dundalk win the league, with Rogers keeping 28 clean sheets in the process.

“It’s great to be staying,” he told the club’s official website. “I am delighted to extend my contract. It’s good to know that going forward I will be here again next year. We have had a good season so far and we want to finish it strongly.

“There’s still a lot to play for with the FAI Cup final in a couple of weeks and then we have the Champions Cup against Linfield. We are aiming for more of the same.

“I am enjoying my football at Dundalk. When you get to the tail end of your career there’s always that desire to get as much as you can out of it.

“The training and the culture which exists at the club is what has helped me have such a great time the last few years, if I am not in the best condition possible I won’t play.

“That’s the standards at the club and I have been pretty happy with my form and I want to continue that.”

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth added: “Gary has had a wonderful career so far and the fact that he is still going is testament to how professional he is on and off the pitch. He is the first person in to training every single day and his dedication has paid off in the last few years with his form. Over the past two seasons he has conceded just 35 goals and as a result I feel that Gary has been the best goalkeeper in the league.”

In total during a 20-year career, Rogers has won five league titles, three FAI Cups, two League Cups, three President’s Cups and a Setanta Sports Cup.

