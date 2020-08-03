'A lot of clubs in the Championship and beyond wanted Troy – that's how highly he is regarded'

MILLWALL HAVE BROUGHT Troy Parrott in from Tottenham Hotspur with the intention of giving the youngster plenty of opportunities to impress.

That’s according to manager Gary Rowett, who says the Lions had to contend with competition from several other clubs before securing the services of Parrott.

The 18-year-old Irish international attacker will spend next season on loan at Millwall, who narrowly missed out on a Championship play-off place at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite a shortage of attacking options, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insisted earlier this year that Parrott was “not ready” to feature prominently at Premier League level.

However, there should be no shortage of game-time at Millwall for Parrott, who was also linked with loan moves to Swansea City, Preston North End, Bournemouth and Celtic.

“There were a lot of clubs in the Championship and beyond who wanted Troy – that’s how highly he is regarded,” Rowett told Millwall’s official website. “We’re pleased that Tottenham, and Troy himself, chose us as the preferred option.

“I think that shows what we think we’ve got to offer. For a number of reasons, it’s a really important signing for us and I’m pleased to get it over the line.”

Parrott’s debut for Totenham came last September in a Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United. He later made two brief appearances as a substitute in the Premier League, as well as coming off the bench as Spurs were eliminated from the FA Cup by Norwich City.

Aged 17, he made his senior international debut back in November when Ireland ran out 3-1 winners against New Zealand in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

“He’s got lots of ability, that extra bit of quality we’re looking for – especially in his finishing – and he is mobile, hungry, aggressive and athletic,” said Rowett.

“I think he’s got a little bit of everything, but he’s a young player and, like any, you might not see that straight away. We’ll have to work with him throughout the season.

“He can play anywhere in the front three areas, which is important to us to add goals, flexibility and options in those types of positions. We’ll have to be patient with him, though – he’ll have some really strong parts but also some dips. We’ll do our work and see him through it. Hopefully he can have a real impact.”

Rowett explained to the South London Press that Jayson Molumby endorsed a temporary switch to The Den for his Ireland U21 international team-mate. Molumby played 39 times for Millwall while on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

“He [Parrott] has obviously spoken to Jayson Molumby and I think he’s given the club a glowing reference and told him about the characters in the dressing room.

“He obviously senses with us that he’s got a good opportunity of getting plenty of playing time, which is something we felt we could offer him. Maybe other teams might have seen him as good to have, nice impact, but we see him as someone that is going to come and play games.”

Rowett added: “He is the type of player who can go into the Championship and handle it. He’s obviously still a young player, so we’ve got to try and treat him right and play him in the right position in the right games.”

