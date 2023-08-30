Advertisement
Gary Woodland in action at the US Open earlier this year: 2019 champion is to have brain surgery next month.
2019 US Open golf champion Gary Woodland to have brain surgery
Woodland will have surgery next month to remove a lesion from his brain.
57 minutes ago

FORMER US OPEN champion Gary Woodland said on Wednesday that he will have surgery next month to remove a lesion from his brain.

The American golfer said he had been trying to treat the lesion, which was diagnosed “a few months ago,” with medication, but after consultation with specialists has decided to go ahead with surgery on 18 September.

“I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone,” Woodland wrote on social media.

The 39-year-old, whose four US PGA Tour titles include the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, didn’t give a timetable for his return, saying only: “Thank you for your support during this time.”

Woodland finished 94th in the FedExCup standings this season, making 18 cuts in 24 starts with two top-10 finishes.

