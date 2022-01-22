Membership : Access or Sign Up
GAA's Central Council endorses 'Green Proposal' for championship restructuring

The plan will now go to a vote at Congress.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 4:11 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GAA CENTRAL COUNCIL today endorsed the ‘Green Proposal’ for reform of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The plan — which was favoured over the Red Proposal by provincial chiefs and the GPA — will now go forward to a vote at Congress next month.

“It was agreed to put forward the ‘green’ proposal for the football championship to Congress for consideration,” a short GAA statement reads.

The Green Proposal would create an All-Ireland round robin system. This Sam Maguire competition would be made up of eight provincial finalists and the top eight league teams that haven’t made provincial finals. The 16 counties would be split into four pools. 

If successful at Congress, the system will come into operation for the 2023 championship.

Also in the virtual meeting, it was agreed ‘to allow the decision to include Kerry in Appendix 4 of the Official Guide to stand’ which means the Kerry hurlers can continue to draw players from other counties under family/parentage rule.

And it was also agreed to submit a motion to introduce an U19 Minor Intercounty Hurling and Football Championship from next year onwards.

