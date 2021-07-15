'It looked reckless' - Lions boss Gatland questions De Klerk's tackle

LIONS BOSS WARREN Gatland has questioned Jaco Peyper’s decision to only give Faf de Klerk a yellow card for a dangerous tackle during South Africa A’s win over the Lions last night.

De Klerk was sin-binned for a hit on Wyn Jones just before half-time of his team’s 17-13 win.

Referee Peyper did not believe there was contact to the head of Jones or latching player Josh Navidi but Gatland disagreed.

“I can’t understand where the comments were that there was no contact to the head,” said Gatland today.

“Someone was watching a different picture to me. I thought it looked reckless to me. No arms and he’s hit the arm first and then the shoulder, but there’s definitely head-on-head contact.

“We’ve got a meeting with the referees tomorrow just to get a bit of clarity on that. What we want is clarity so that we get complete consistency.

“The citing commissary looks at those things. It’ll be interesting to see what the referees come back with and what other people who have looked at it come back with in terms of the recommendations were for that incident.”

Gatland also responded to Rassie Erasmus’ suggestion that the Lions were too “scared” to play South Africa A again this Saturday.

The Lions will instead stick to their schedule and face the Stormers in Cape Town, while Erasmus’ Boks will take on the Bulls this Saturday.

“I think he was trying to wind us up saying we’re scared,” said Gatland.

“Sometimes he’s capable of doing that. Last night he was the water boy running on the pitch – if you’re the water boy running onto the pitch you’ve got make sure you’re carrying water!

“I didn’t understand what his role was – you don’t run onto the pitch giving messages as the waterboy without carrying water. My advice to him is to make sure he’s carrying water next time he does that.”