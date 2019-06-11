Gatland set to be named Lions head coach for the third time tomorrow

WARREN GATLAND IS expected to be named head coach of the British and Irish Lions for the Tour to South Africa in 2021 on Wednesday.

The Lions have reportedly moved swiftly to secure the Wales coach for a record third successive term, and he’s set to be named in the top job tomorrow. It’s understood a verbal agreement — at least — has been reached.

Gatland oversaw a Six Nations Grand Slam for Wales this season but will stand down from that role after this year’s World Cup in Japan.

The former Ireland coach guided the Lions to a series win in Australia in 2013 and a drawn campaign against world champions New Zealand two years ago.

He would complete the set of all Lions tour destinations with South Africa.

A start date has yet to be finalised, but it is likely that the most successful coach in Six Nations history will take up the role a year out from the tour.

- with reporting from AFP

