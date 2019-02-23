This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gatland hails 'special' Wales players after downing England

Wales made history with a record 12th successive win in Test matches to keep their Grand Slam bid on course.

By AFP Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,705 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509923
Wales' Josh Adams celebrates scoring his side's winning try against England.
Image: Paul Harding
Wales' Josh Adams celebrates scoring his side's winning try against England.
Wales' Josh Adams celebrates scoring his side's winning try against England.
Image: Paul Harding

WALES HEAD COACH Warren Gatland basked in the glow of getting the better of England’s Eddie Jones for the first time in the Six Nations, lauding his “pretty special group” of players after their 21-13 win in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 55-year-old New Zealander’s side remain on course for the Grand Slam – which would be the third during his tenure – after dashing England’s hopes with a national record 12th successive win, and are the only team left in the competition capable of winning all five of their matches.

“It is nice and pretty special,” Gatland told the BBC.

“We created lots of problems for ourselves in the first-half but we were much better in the second.

“All that pain and hard work last week [in training] paid dividends, in the second half tactically we were really good.

It’s a pretty special group of boys at the moment in fact a brilliant group at the moment.”

Wales v England - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium Wales' Josh Adams catches the ball and goes on to score his side's winning try. Source: Paul Harding

Second-half tries by Cory Hill and Josh Adams saw the hosts storm back from a 10-3 half-time deficit and get the better of Jones for the first time in four Six Nations clashes.

Gatland will step down after this year’s World Cup in Japan and there was a knowing smile on his face when asked if his team could provide a fairytale finish to his reign.

Not a lot of pundits seem to think we are [contenders] so we will just keep our heads down and below the radar,” he said.

Small Margins

Jones was philosophical in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

“It was one of those nip and tuck games decided by small margins,” the 59-year-old Australian told the BBC.

“We let ourselves down in a couple of areas.”

However, Jones, who guided England to the Grand Slam in his first season in charge in 2016 and the title the following year, did not think England lost their heads.

“It was a tough game and I do not know if we lost our heads, they put us under a lot of pressure,” he said.

A few of our players were off today and that happens. That is the great thing about rugby never know what is going to happen.”

Wales full-back Liam Williams, whose outstanding display was rewarded with the man of the match award said the team had always had belief in itself.

“We’ve always known that we are a great team, we didn’t play well in the first two games,” he told the BBC.

“But we’ve worked hard this week and we dug deep.”

Wales play Scotland next before a potential title-decider at home to Ireland – who Gatland once coached and is still riled by the manner of his dismissal.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Gatland hails 'special' Wales players after downing England
    Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie