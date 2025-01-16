'If he’s not first choice next year, he’ll probably have to get out of there

GAVIN BAZUNU’S RETURN from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury was discussed on this week’s edition of The Football Family, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“It’s good that he’s back, he just needs to play games now,” David Sneyd said.

“We’ve said the same thing about Evan Ferguson, but everything just seemed to be going so well for Bazunu. I know there were a couple of issues for him at Ireland and even at Southampton, but that was his first big bump in the road, so it will be a big test for him to see how he actually deals with that when he gets back and plays again.”

Gavin Cooney said: “He’s back a little bit ahead of schedule too from what I’ve heard. Every time you hear anything about Bazunu, it always comes with praise for his professionalism, commitment and sheer focus, so I’m not surprised that he’s bounced back from this and looks to be in great shape.”

“But Southampton have really moved on in his absence and they’ll be in the Championship next year.

“A January loan move may come too soon for him maybe, I could be wrong. But if he’s not first choice in the Championship next year, I think he’ll probably have to get out of there and I think he’ll want to get out of there, judging by what we have seen of his career so far,” Cooney said.

Former League of Ireland manager Shane Keegan added: “I’d almost certainly say he won’t be first choice in the Championship next year. I can’t see Aaron Ramsdale being dropped for him. He was signed for £18m, for what, for him to play in goal until Bazunu gets back? I wouldn’t have thought so.”

Sneyd said: “In fairness, Southampton spent similar on Bazunu with the add-ons, and some of those add-ons would have kicked in when they got promoted. That’s one thing that’s on Bazunu’s CV that will go a long way for him; he was first choice goalkeeper in a team that got promoted.”

