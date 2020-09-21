BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 21 September 2020
'Absolute heroics' - Ireland teenage keeper Bazunu's star continues to rise at Rochdale

The 18-year-old Dubliner was named in the League One Team of the Week after an impressive performance.

By Emma Duffy Monday 21 Sep 2020, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,180 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5211076

AND SO, GAVIN Bazunu’s star continues to rise amidst the strong Irish contingent at Rochdale AFC.

The 18-year-old Dubliner, who’s on loan from Manchester City, had another impressive outing for the League One outfit yesterday, keeping a clean sheet and pulling off some stunning saves in their 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

“Gavin Bazunu producing absolute heroics to keep the score level here,” as the commentator said after one top-drawer effort.

The youngster was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week afterwards, alongside former Clonea hurler CJ Hamilton.

Source: Rochdale AFC/YouTube

“It was really good,” Bazunu said after the game. “Obviously I’m really happy with the clean sheet.

“I thought we did really well as a team. Disappointing we couldn’t get the three points but we just have to kick on from this.”

Bazunu is one of a strong Irish contingent at Rochdale, playing under the watchful eye of Brian Barry-Murphy. Ex-Ireland U21 defender Eoghan O’Connell — who came off injured yesterday — captains the side which includes senior international Paul McShane, former League of Ireland duo Jimmy Keohane and Stephen Dooley, and another ex-U21 international in Jimmy Ryan.

Screenshot 2020-09-21 at 15.16.21 Bazunu in full flight mid-game. Source: Rochdale AFC.

Five of the six started yesterday, with Dooley coming off the bench, while Ronan Curtis and Irish-eligible Marcus Harness played for Pompey at the Crown Oil Arena.

Bazunu recently saw his Man City contract extended until 2024, before being sent out on loan to accelerate his development and earn more game time. The teenager was signed by the Premier League giants after making his first-team breakthrough with Shamrock Rovers at the age of 16. 

Capped by Ireland at U21 level, Bazunu made 14 appearances for City’s U23s last season and was included in Pep Guardiola’s Champions League squad for the games against Real Madrid and Lyon this summer.

Read next:

