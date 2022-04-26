Bazunu's omission from Team of the Season labelled 'one of the most ridiculous decisions ever'

STEPHEN KENNY HAS capped several players plying their trade in League One this year but that has not parlayed into plenty of Irish representation in that competition’s Team of the Season.

The season’s top XI was unveiled at the weekend, with James McClean the only Irish player included. Notable absentees include Will Keane – the league’s second-top scorer – and Rotherham’s Chiedozie Ogbene. Arguably the biggest oversight, however, was the non-selection of Gavin Bazunu, who wasn’t picked in goals in spite of his being shortlisted for the League’s Young Player of the Year. (He lost out to Paddy Lane of Fleetwood.)

Michael Cooper of Plymouth was instead selected in goal: he is one of two ‘keepers to keep more clean sheers than Bazunu this season. (He and David Stockdale of Wycombe each have 18; Bazunu has 16 though played in three fewer games.)

Bazunu has spent the season on loan at Portsmouth from Manchester City, and his manager Danny Cowley could not hide his stupefaction at the exclusion of Bazunu.

“I don’t know who makes those decisions”, said Cowley. “How? Just tell me how he didn’t get in the team? Whoever picks it, I don’t know, it is one of the most ridiculous decisions ever.

“I think anybody who has seen Gavin play 44 games this season would know he’s the best goalkeeper in this division. Significantly, it’s not even close. For me, he will go on and become a world-class goalkeeper.

“Gavin has had a fantastic season and rightly will go on to the next level, if not the one above that. We know where his destiny lies. We have been privileged really to be able to play a part in that journey.

“I don’t know how they get picked to be honest, I don’t know who picks them. I just want to know if it’s someone who has been to a significant number of games. That’s the reality, isn’t it?