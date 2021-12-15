Gavin Bazunu 'can be whatever he wants to be' – Portsmouth manager

DANNY COWLEY SHOWERED Gavin Bazunu with more praise after the Portsmouth boss was presented with the latest League One Manager of the Month award.

Pompey, who currently reside just a point shy of the play-off spots, revived their promotion bid in November by collecting 13 points from a possible 15.

Bazunu has played a key role for the Fratton Park outfit recently, picking up his fourth consecutive League One clean sheet in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Morecambe.

The 19-year-old Ireland goalkeeper has made a big impression for Cowley’s side since his arrival on a season-long loan from Manchester City during the summer.

“Gavin can be whatever he wants to be,” Cowley told Sky Sports. “He’s an outstanding goalkeeper and an even better human being. He has an elite mindset and is so focused and driven.

“He wakes up every day wanting to improve, and it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to have him with us in this short period. We look forward to him continuing to do really well for us and himself, and we’re so excited for his future.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Amid growing fears among Portsmouth fans that City could summon Bazunu back to the club in January, Cowley moved to allay those concerns earlier this month by insisting that his recall clause can only be activated in the event of a goalkeeper shortage on the books of the Premier League champions.

The former Shamrock Rovers youngster has earned 10 senior caps for Ireland since being handed his senior debut by Stephen Kenny in the defeat to Luxembourg back in March.

Bazunu is one of six nominees for the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced on Saturday.