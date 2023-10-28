'Reckless': Wayne Rooney fumes as ref fails to give penalty for Bazunu 'moment of madness'

BIRMINGHAM MANAGER WAYNE Rooney is adamant he does not want VAR in the Championship despite his side being denied a clear penalty in their 3-1 defeat by Southampton.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu wiped out Oliver Burke just before half-time when the score was 2-0 but referee David Webb waved away the spot-kick shouts.

Instead, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Carlos Alcaraz and Adam Armstrong’s goals condemned Rooney to his third straight defeat as Blues boss.

“These decisions happen when you don’t have VAR,” said Rooney. “I’m not a fan of VAR and you accept referees and linesmen might make mistakes but what you can’t accept is the penalty decision.

“It is ridiculous and everyone in the stadium could see it.

“The keeper is committed and is coming at pace and is reckless. If he is coming like that then he has to win the ball but he absolutely wipes out Burkey.

“The most frustrating thing is that the fourth official told me that the referee was clear in his decision and wasn’t willing to take advice from his fourth official and assistant.

“He was clear there was minimal contact. That is a worry for me.

"It's embarrassing to be fair!" 😤



Mike Dean is shocked Birmingham were not awarded a penalty in their clash against Southampton 👇❌ pic.twitter.com/tksc2pvCnz — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 28, 2023

“I hope VAR doesn’t filter down but we would have got a penalty if VAR was here.

“I know referees will make mistakes, I can accept that but for me that was too much and a big error.”

Southampton manager Russell Martin agreed, saying: “I haven’t seen it back but at the time I thought it was a penalty.

“I feel for Wayne and if he’s frustrated with that I would be as well.