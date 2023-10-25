Gavin Bazunu header in 96th minute helps force Southampton draw

GAVIN BAZUNU HELPED force a dramatic injury-time equaliser for Southampton at Preston North End.

The Saints goalkeeper was sent forward for a corner with his side 2-1 down and while it appears he made a slight connection with a near-post header, it has been confirmed as a Ched Evans own goal after taking a wicked deflection.

Advertisement

The point keeps Southampton in the play-off places, one point below Preston who sit in fourth, and Bazunu’s fellow Ireland international Will Smallbone had a key role on the night with an assist for his side’s opening goal for Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu claims a stoppage-time leveller! 😮



But did he score it?! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/CPCcUue2Lg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 25, 2023

The late drama meant Southampton extended their unbeaten run to five games, while gutsy Preston were denied what had looked likely to be a first victory in six following goals from Milutin Osmajic and Brad Potts.

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney suffered his second successive defeat as Birmingham City manager as his first home game ended with a 2-0 defeat to Hull.

Liam Delap’s 12th-minute goal and a superb solo effort from Jaden Philogene made it a miserable St Andrew’s debut for Rooney, up against his former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior.

Additional reporting from PA