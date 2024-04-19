Gavin Bazunu out for up to 10 months with Achilles injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will be out for nine to ten months due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Russell Martin, the Southampton manager, has confirmed.

The 22-year-old was withdrawn from the Saints’ starting side before Tuesday’s clash against Preston North End at St Mary’s, having injured himself during the warm-up.

“Gavin had an operation yesterday,” said Martin. “He’s ruptured his Achilles tendon so it was as bad as we feared. He will be out for around 9 to 10 months.

“I spoke to him before the operation and he wasn’t in a good place but last night he was way more positive. We will rally behind him. We’re really devastated for Gav. But he’ll get through it and be stronger for it. We look forward to seeing him on Monday.

“Gavin has had a huge setback, there will be some dark and lonely moments over the next 10 months. We will support him and get around him.”