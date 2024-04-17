Gavin Bazunu to have scan on Achilles amid fears his season is over

GAVIN BAZUNU SUFFERED what appears to be a season-ending Achilles injury during the warm-up to Southampton’s 3-0 victory over Preston North End last night.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper hobbled out of the warm-ups, with Alex McCarthy brought in for his first league start since the final day of last season – having not initially been named on the bench.

“He has felt something in his Achilles and will have a scan tomorrow,” said Russell Martin, the Southampton manager. “We don’t expect to see him any time soon and we’ll give him all the support he needs.”

“Really gutted for Gav,” Martin added. “It looks a really bad one, so I don’t expect to see him again this season, but obviously we’ll know a bit more in the next couple of days and the players and the staff will support him as best as we possibly can, because we have brilliant people here at this club.

“So Gavin knows he’s cared for and loved for, and we’ll get around him and hope for some good news, but probably expect it to not be very good at all.

“I saw him just after the injury and he’s devastated, as are we. He’s been amazing for us, he’s been such a good player.”