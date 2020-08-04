Ireland teenage goalkeeper added to Man City's Champions League squad

IRELAND GOALKEEPER GAVIN Bazunu has been added Man City’s Champions League squad as the knockout stages get set to resume this week.

Each Champions League contender was permitted to register up to three new eligible players by midnight on Monday with Bazunu the Man City addition as Leroy Sane makes way having move to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old is the fourth-choice goalkeeper behind regular netminder Ederson while Claudio Bravo and Scott Carson are the other goalkeepers in the squad.. Bazunu signed for Man City in February 2019, having made his debut for Shamrock Rovers at the age of 16.

Last November he made his debut for the Ireland U21 side under Stephen Kenny in the 1-0 win away to Armenia in the Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Guardiola’s side are at home to Real Madrid on Friday night in their last 16 second leg clash. The first leg took place back in February with City winning 2-1 at the Bernabeu as they came from behind thanks to late goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

