Dublin: 7°C Monday 13 December 2021
Gavin Bazunu praised for 'unbelievable' save that capped his fourth consecutive clean sheet

The Ireland goalkeeper continues to star for Portsmouth.

By Paul Dollery Monday 13 Dec 2021, 12:15 PM
11 minutes ago
Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
DANNY COWLEY MARVELLED at a save made by Gavin Bazunu as his Portsmouth side boosted their chances of promotion to the Championship on Saturday.

Bazunu was at full stretch to deny Adam Phillips in a 2-0 win over Morecambe, with the save described as “unbelievable” by the Pompey manager.

The Fratton Park outfit are now just a point adrift of the play-off places after extending their unbeaten run to nine games.

The game also produced a fourth consecutive clean sheet for Bazunu, who now hasn’t conceded a goal in over seven hours of League One football. 

“Gavin’s save was as good as I’ve seen live, a brilliant save,” Cowley told reporters when asked about the contribution of the 19-year-old Dubliner, who’s on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

“He then came and caught a couple of crosses, just a class act, but he knows more than anyone that it’s an 11-man job to keep a clean sheet and that’s 10 for us this season, nine games unbeaten.”

Bazunu, who is contracted to Manchester City until 2024, earned his 10th senior cap for Ireland in last month’s 3-0 win over Luxembourg.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

