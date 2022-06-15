Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 15 June 2022
Advertisement

Bazunu on brink of Southampton move after Manchester City accept bid worth up to €18.5 million

The Republic of Ireland international will now undergo a medical today before finalising the move to St Mary’s.

David Sneyd
By David Sneyd Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 8,574 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5791587
Southampton-bound Gavin Bazunu.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Southampton-bound Gavin Bazunu.
Southampton-bound Gavin Bazunu.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Updated 1 hour ago

GAVIN BAZUNU WILL become a Southampton player after Manchester City accepted a package that could be worth up to €18.5 million (£16m) for the 20-year-old goalkeeper.

The Republic of Ireland international will now undergo a medical today before finalising the move, and will then be unveiled by the Premier League club who have been in negotiations over his transfer for much of the past week.

The42 reported last Wednesday how City and Southampton were nearing a breakthrough over the deal, and that has now materialised with add-ons for Bazunu’s transfer meaning it’s a deal that has risen above the initial €11.5m (£10m).

Bazunu was named in the League One team of the season following his displays for Portsmouth, while his emergence on the international stage has also brought him to wider attention.

With just two years remaining on his current contract with City, it is understood that Bazunu was keen to continue his progress by playing regular first-team football rather than become an understudy.

The departure of Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster to Tottenham Hotspur has left a void at St Mary’s Stadium, with the experienced Alex McCarthy also on the books.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Bazunu is now in line to become Ralph Hasenhuttl’s No.1 ahead of the new Premier League season, the latest juncture for what has been a rapid rise for Bazunu since breaking into the Shamrock Rovers side at just 16, having been involved in training with the first-team since the age of 14.

It was his emergence at Tallaght Stadium that led to City pouncing in 2019, and a successful loan spell with Rochdale in League Two also led to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny making him his first choice.

Bazunu missed the start of this Nations League campaign with a back injury but his move to Southampton is now set to be completed.

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie