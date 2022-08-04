'You will see': Hasenhuttl won't be drawn on Bazunu as Southampton number one

SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER RALPH Hasenhuttl kept his cards close to his chest when asked if Gavin Bazunu will start the season as his first-choice Premier League goalkeeper.

Bazunu was brought in from Manchester City this summer in a deal worth €13.5 million following Fraser Forster’s departure for Tottenham.

The Ireland international impressed when given his opportunities in pre-season, but faces a battle with Alex McCarthy to be the Saints’ number one.

And Hasenhuttl batted away the question when asked if Bazunu is ready to be his starting Premier League goalkeeper.

“He’s a good one but I have still not made the decision,” he said ahead of Southampton’s trip to Spurs. “You will see on Saturday.”

“You know our history,” he added when asked if it would be a big call to start Bazunu at just 20 years old.

“We are keen to give young players a chance to make their first steps in the Premier League. This is what we did last year.

“You know what you have to expect from them: a lot of talent, a lot of effort, in some moments maybe some mistakes that they have to learn from and get better. It costs you maybe sometimes a little bit of total performance.

“For us, we were keen to do it in the past and we will do it in the future also.”