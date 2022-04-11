Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 11 April 2022
Gavin Bazunu's Man City future unclear as leading European clubs show interest

A number of Premier League sides have made enquiries about his availability – on a permanent deal as well as another loan spell – and he’s now a target for sides in Serie A and the German Bundesliga.

By David Sneyd Monday 11 Apr 2022, 6:15 PM
Gavin Bazunu will have options this summer.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GAVIN BAZUNU IS the subject of interest from a series of leading clubs throughout Europe and the Premier League, and could leave Manchester City on a permanent basis this summer if a suitable bid is received.

The Republic of Ireland international has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and will return for discussions about his future when his loan spell at Portsmouth finishes at the end of this month.

Bazunu is in the frame for the League One side’s player of the year award, having so far kept 16 clean sheets and made more passes (811) than any other goalkeeper in the division.

And his performances on the international stage – notably a penalty save from Cristiano Ronaldo and a stunning performance against Serbia in World Cup qualification – have also highlighted his ability further afield.

gavin-bazunu-saves-a-penalty-from-cristiano-ronaldo Bazunu saves a penalty from Ronaldo last September. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A number of Premier League clubs have made enquiries about his availability – on a permanent deal as well as another loan spell – and the 20-year-old is also now a target for sides in Serie A and the German Bundesliga, with the potential of being involved in European cup competition next season now a live possibility.

Bazunu’s progress since leaving Shamrock Rovers for City in 2019 has been rapid, a successful loan move to Rochdale followed by another with Portsmouth.

Playing regular football remains a priority for the player, who has 10 Ireland caps and is closing in on 100 appearances in senior club football.

portsmouth-v-charlton-athletic-sky-bet-league-one-fratton-park Bazunu in action for Portsmouth this season. Source: PA

Bazunu will lean on City’s head of goalkeeping Xabi Mancisidor for advice on his next move, and what the club’s own plans are for him.

The pair have developed a strong working relationship since Bazunu joined the club and the former Real Madrid goalkeeping coach is understood to be someone the Dubliner maintains regular contact with.

With just two years remaining on his current deal, there is an acceptance at City that their resolve to keep Bazunu will be tested during the summer because of the vast amount of interest in the youngster.

A new contract offer with a plan of continued progress on loan is also expected, given that Ederson is City’s established number one and American Zach Steffen recently signed a new contract to remain as the Brazilian’s understudy.

However, it is not believed that a back-up role at the highest level is favoured by Bazunu, with regular first-team football the desired outcome.

