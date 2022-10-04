Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 4 October 2022
Big boost for Munster as Coombes returns ahead of Connacht clash

The 24-year-old Ireland international has been sidelined with a groin injury.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 12:36 PM
Coombes is ready for his Munster return.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
MUNSTER HAVE BEEN handed a major boost with the return of number eight Gavin Coombes to full training ahead of Friday evening’s URC clash with Connacht in Galway.

The inter-provincial tie is shaping up as a crucial contest for both sides after their poor starts to the season, so having Coombes back is very timely for Munster.

The 24-year-old Ireland international has missed the first three games of the season with a groin injury but is now fully fit again.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree has also welcomed second row Jean Kleyn back to full training this week, with the Ireland-capped lock recovering from a head injury.

There is, however, bad news for Munster on the injury front, with wing/fullback Simon Zebo sidelined by a calf injury and wing/centre Liam Coombes ruled out due to a hamstring issue.

Furthermore, exciting back row Alex Kendellen is now set for a period on the sidelines after his recent concussion.

Munster say the 21-year-old completed his most recent return-to-play protocols following the head injury against Cardiff in the opening game of the season, but he will be given more time to recover after meeting with an independent concussion consultant.

The southern province report that Kendellen will be out of action for “the upcoming BKT URC rounds.”

RG Snyman [knee], Jack Daly [knee], Paddy Kelly [head], Keith Earls [thigh], and Andrew Conway [knee] all remain sidelined, while Munster still have nine players on tour with Emerging Ireland.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie