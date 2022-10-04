Big boost for Munster as Coombes returns ahead of Connacht clash

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN handed a major boost with the return of number eight Gavin Coombes to full training ahead of Friday evening’s URC clash with Connacht in Galway.

The inter-provincial tie is shaping up as a crucial contest for both sides after their poor starts to the season, so having Coombes back is very timely for Munster.

The 24-year-old Ireland international has missed the first three games of the season with a groin injury but is now fully fit again.

Advertisement

Munster boss Graham Rowntree has also welcomed second row Jean Kleyn back to full training this week, with the Ireland-capped lock recovering from a head injury.

There is, however, bad news for Munster on the injury front, with wing/fullback Simon Zebo sidelined by a calf injury and wing/centre Liam Coombes ruled out due to a hamstring issue.

Furthermore, exciting back row Alex Kendellen is now set for a period on the sidelines after his recent concussion.

Munster say the 21-year-old completed his most recent return-to-play protocols following the head injury against Cardiff in the opening game of the season, but he will be given more time to recover after meeting with an independent concussion consultant.

The southern province report that Kendellen will be out of action for “the upcoming BKT URC rounds.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

RG Snyman [knee], Jack Daly [knee], Paddy Kelly [head], Keith Earls [thigh], and Andrew Conway [knee] all remain sidelined, while Munster still have nine players on tour with Emerging Ireland.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.