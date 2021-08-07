Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 7 August 2021
Words of praise from Scott Parker for Irish youngster after full Championship debut

Gavin Kilkenny made his full Championship debut in a new, deep-lying role last night.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 9:46 AM
BOURNEMOUTH MANAGER SCOTT Parker had words of encouragement for Irish youngsters Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers, as both started his side’s opening-day draw against West Brom. 

Travers has been handed an opportunity in goal following Asmir Begovic’s move to Everton, while 21-year-old Kilkenny made his full Championship debut in midfield, with Jefferson Lerma serving a six-game ban for biting. 

Kilkenny joined the Bournemouth academy from Saint Kevin’s Boys in 2016, though has thus far failed to make a consistent impact as a No.10 and wide attacker. Parker, however, has redeployed him as a deep-lying midfielder, and it was in that position he played last night. 

“I’m very proud of them, they’ve done very well pre-season”, said Parker. “Gavin Kilkenny, and Mark Travers: overall I’m pleased. This is a good result tonight, it’s against a team that has just come out of the Premier League last year and their style can be difficult, sometimes you can get sucked into that.” 

The more significant Irish impact came for West Brom, however, as Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson scored the Baggies’ goals in an entertaining, 2-2 draw. 

