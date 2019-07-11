Irish midfielder gets chance to impress on Bournemouth's pre-season tour

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Gavin Kilkenny will get the chance to impress Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe ahead of the new season after being travelling to Spain with the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old, who has been with Bournemouth since 2016, is one of three Irish players included in Howe’s panel for the pre-season camps in La Manga and Barcelona.

Joining Kilkenny on the plane are senior internationals Harry Arter, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, and goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Kilkenny is a product of St Kevin’s Boys and earns a spot in Bournemouth’s first-team squad having come up through the ranks of the Premier League club.

Bournemouth will continue their preparations for the new season with friendlies against AFC Wimbledon and Girona during their 12-day stay in Spain.

