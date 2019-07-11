This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish midfielder gets chance to impress on Bournemouth's pre-season tour

Gavin Kilkenny will travel to Spain with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 12:39 PM
Kilkenny in action for Bournemouth U23s last season.
Image: AFC Bournemouth
Kilkenny in action for Bournemouth U23s last season.
Image: AFC Bournemouth

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Gavin Kilkenny will get the chance to impress Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe ahead of the new season after being travelling to Spain with the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old, who has been with Bournemouth since 2016, is one of three Irish players included in Howe’s panel for the pre-season camps in La Manga and Barcelona.

Joining Kilkenny on the plane are senior internationals Harry Arter, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, and goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Kilkenny is a product of St Kevin’s Boys and earns a spot in Bournemouth’s first-team squad having come up through the ranks of the Premier League club.

Bournemouth will continue their preparations for the new season with friendlies against AFC Wimbledon and Girona during their 12-day stay in Spain.

