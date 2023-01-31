Gavin Kilkenny joins Charlton on loan from Bournemouth

CHARLTON HAVE SIGNED Irish midfielder Gavin Kilkenny on loan from Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old arrives in south east London until the end of the season.

Advertisement

Capped by Ireland at U15, U16, U17, U19 and U21 level, Kilkenny spent the first half of the season in the Championship with Stoke City under caretaker boss Dean Holden, who is now the Charlton manager.

“I’m delighted to be joining Charlton,” said Kilkenny. “It’s obviously a huge club and it’s a really great opportunity for me. I really enjoyed working with Dean Holden at Stoke, albeit briefly, and I want to repay the faith he has shown in me by bringing me here. Hopefully we can start pushing up the table to get this club back where it belongs.”

Holden said he was pleased to reunite with Kilkenny.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“Gavin is a player I know well, having worked with him at Stoke. We are very fortunate we could get him, especially given the number of games he played in Bournemouth’s promotion campaign to the Premier League last season. He has got bags of energy, very good technical ability and a top class attitude,” Holden said.