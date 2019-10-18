This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Moynihan comes within inches of winning €150,000 sports car at French Open

The Irishman is in a good position heading into the weekend at Le Golf National.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Oct 2019, 6:31 PM
Moynihan in action at Le Golf National.
Image: Ross Kinnaird
Moynihan in action at Le Golf National.
Moynihan in action at Le Golf National.
Image: Ross Kinnaird

GAVIN MOYNIHAN HAS put himself in an excellent position heading into the weekend at the French Open as he bids to retain his European Tour card — but the Irishman endured agony on Friday as he came within inches of a hole-in-one.

Moynihan, currently 162nd in the Race to Dubai and requiring a strong finish to the season to haul himself inside the top 117, saw his approach at the par-three 16th hit the cup and bounce out.

The Dubliner would two-putt for par and eventually sign for a second-round 69 to sit in a tie for seventh heading into the weekend, but the near-miss on 16 cost him a BMW i8 sports car worth €150,000.

It was, however, another good day for Moynihan as he battles to keep his full playing rights for 2020, as he sits four shots off the lead held by Nicolas Colsaerts at the halfway stage at Le Golf National in Paris.

Colsaerts took a share of the lead on Friday with South African George Coetzee, despite finding the water on the final hole of his second round.

The 2012 Ryder Cup winner, who has since slipped to 424th in the world rankings, fired a five-under-par 66 and moved to nine-under for the tournament.

Colsaerts and Coetzee are one shot clear of American Kurt Kitayama.

A run of five birdies in six holes from the start of the back nine helped Colsaerts briefly move into a two-stroke advantage, and although he struck his tee shot at the perilous 18th into the water, he recovered with an excellent approach to limit the damage to a bogey.

