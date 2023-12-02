Cork jockey Gavin Sheehan lands £250k Coral Gold Cup on Datsalrightgino

DATSALRIGHTGINO CAME FROM last to first under Cork jockey Gavin Sheehan to win the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup for Jamie Snowden.

Lambourn handler Snowden continues to make his mark, adding one of the most prestigious races on the calendar to his Paddy Power Gold Cup win with Ga Law and the Cheltenham Festival success of You Wear It Well.

Sheehan was not even supposed to be riding Datsalrightgino as he was meant to be heading north to Newcastle to ride his two stablemates in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Rehearsal Chase respectively.

With that meeting abandoned due to snow and frost, Sheehan stayed closer to home and produced a peach of a ride on the 16-1 winner.

Tom Cannon was the man to make way for Sheehan and how he must have felt watching Datsalrightgino cruise into contention was anyone’s guess.

When Cloudy Glen dropped back after making most of the running it left the Harry Redknapp-owned Shakem Up’Arry and John McConnell’s Mahler Mission at the head of affairs.

Mahler Mission soon took over and he briefly looked set to atone for his late fall at Cheltenham in March with a race at his mercy, but Sheehan nursed his mount into race given his stamina doubts and he certainly was not stopping as he crossed the line three and three-quarter lengths in front.

Monbeg Genius was third with Eldorado Allen fourth.