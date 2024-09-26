Thornbury makes switch from Connacht to Northampton Saints

GAVIN THORNBURY HAS MADE a switch to Northampton Saints on a short-term contract.

He joins another Lock, former Leinster player Will Spencer for cover at the club.

Spencer, 32, and Thornbury, 30, have linked-up with the men in Black, Green and Gold to provide injury cover for the first few months of the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement

Dublin-born Thornbury arrives at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from United Rugby Championship side Connacht Rugby, where he made 77 appearances across seven seasons at the province.

A former student of both Blackrock College and University College Dublin, Thornbury initially began in Leinster’s Academy system but – after a short stint in New Zealand where he helped provincial side Wanganui lift the Meads Cup – he joined the then-reigning Pro14 champions Connacht during the 2016/17 season.

The 6’8” lock’s debut at Connacht would come the following term, and Thornbury’s 19 matches during the 2020/21 campaign earned him a place in the Pro14 Dream Team that season.

And with Thornbury making the short-term switch to Northampton, Saints Director of Rugby Dowson is looking forward to having the former Ireland Under-20s and Irish Wolfhounds lock in the mix.

He said: “Gavin comes to us on a short-term deal, and has already thrown himself into things here at Saints.

“He’s a great character and he’s ambitious. Gavin’s a big man and a set-piece orientated player, but he’s also mobile and hits hard in defence.

“Gavin’s got a great knowledge of the game, he’s an experienced player and very highly thought of – you have to be to get close to that Ireland set-up as a lock.

“He has been unlucky with injuries over his career, but we felt we could give Gavin the space to contribute something while he’s here in Northampton, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he goes.”