Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 22 July 2022
Advertisement

Gavin White set to start as Kerry and Galway name unchanged teams for final

Jack O’Connor and Pádraic Joyce have both named unchanged starting lineups for Sunday’s All-Ireland football final.

By Niall Kelly Friday 22 Jul 2022, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,055 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5824092
White: named to start against Galway (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
White: named to start against Galway (file photo).
White: named to start against Galway (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Updated 4 minutes ago

GAVIN WHITE LOOKS set to win his All-Ireland final fitness race after he was named in an unchanged Kerry starting XV for Sunday’s showdown with Galway.

White had been the Kingdom’s main injury doubt after limping off with a knee injury in the win over Dublin.

But he now looks poised to take up his usual spot in the half-back line in what would be a huge boost for Jack O’Connor’s side.

O’Connor shows faith with the same XV which edged out the Dubs in such dramatic fashion two Sundays ago, with Footballer of the Year favourite David Clifford set to lead the line in pursuit of the county’s 38th senior football crown.

Stefan Okunbor returns to the matchday panel with Dara Moynihan missing out.

Pádraic Joyce has also named an unchanged team for Sunday’s final, trusting in the same starting lineup that dispatched Derry in the semi-finals.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Replacements:

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
17. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
19. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
21. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)
22. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)
23. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
24. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)
25. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)
26. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales).

2. Liam Silke (Corofin), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Replacements:

16. James Keane (Bearna)
17. James Foley (Mountbellew/Moylough)
18. Billy Mannion (Mountbellew/Moylough)
19. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
20. Niall Daly (Kilconly)
21. Paul Kelly (Moycullen)
22. Owen Gallagher (Moycullen)
23. Finnian Ó Laoi (Spiddal)
24. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough)
25. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen)
26. Dylan Canney (Corofin)

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie