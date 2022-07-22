Gavin White set to start as Kerry and Galway name unchanged teams for final

GAVIN WHITE LOOKS set to win his All-Ireland final fitness race after he was named in an unchanged Kerry starting XV for Sunday’s showdown with Galway.

White had been the Kingdom’s main injury doubt after limping off with a knee injury in the win over Dublin.

But he now looks poised to take up his usual spot in the half-back line in what would be a huge boost for Jack O’Connor’s side.

O’Connor shows faith with the same XV which edged out the Dubs in such dramatic fashion two Sundays ago, with Footballer of the Year favourite David Clifford set to lead the line in pursuit of the county’s 38th senior football crown.

Stefan Okunbor returns to the matchday panel with Dara Moynihan missing out.

Pádraic Joyce has also named an unchanged team for Sunday’s final, trusting in the same starting lineup that dispatched Derry in the semi-finals.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

Advertisement

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Replacements:

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

19. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

21. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

22. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

23. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

24. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

25. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

26. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales).

2. Liam Silke (Corofin), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Replacements:

16. James Keane (Bearna)

17. James Foley (Mountbellew/Moylough)

18. Billy Mannion (Mountbellew/Moylough)

19. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

20. Niall Daly (Kilconly)

21. Paul Kelly (Moycullen)

22. Owen Gallagher (Moycullen)

23. Finnian Ó Laoi (Spiddal)

24. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough)

25. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen)

26. Dylan Canney (Corofin)