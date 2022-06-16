IT WAS A Munster final dialled up to ten. Limerick’s eventual triumph was helped by a superb Gearóid Hegarty goal. The whole occasion was one to cherish.

“It was an incredible game,” Hegarty says.

“One of the best I’ve ever played in for sure. I’ve never seen an atmosphere like that in Thurles. In Croke Park is the only time I can remember it being so loud. It was an amazing one.”

Amidst all the intensity there was artistry. Best illustrated by Hegarty’s goal. Perhaps his best?

Sweet for several reasons. Mainly, it came in the aftermath of a difficult few weeks. Limerick management were enraged after Hegarty was sent off in the previous meeting with Clare. The aftermath was filled with frustration.

“I hope I’m wrong, but I’d say I won’t score a sweeter one than that. Everything that happened the previous game, the group stage game down in Cusack Park.

“It was a difficult few weeks heading into the Munster final because every single person in school, on the street, they were all coming up talking to me about the red card in the previous game.

“I just found it mentally draining. Two weeks after the group game. The week of the game I shut myself off and stayed as private as I could be. I do find it mentally draining when so many people are coming up wanting to talk about it. I just wanted to forget. The Sunday evening I went home I just wanted to forget about it and move on.

“Everyone I met in the next two or three weeks wanted to talk about that incident and it was the one thing I didn’t want to talk about. It was a little mentally draining. It was a nice release to get that goal after a couple of weeks that were draining for me. I won’t forget it.”

Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Hegarty was speaking at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy’s State of Play campaign to promote allyship and inclusion in team sports. It is something he is proud to take part in.

“The stats do show there definitely are some players part of the LGBTQI community in GAA at the moment. I found it interesting a professional soccer player came out there recently. I think he is the first professional soccer player to come out and be openly gay in a long time.

“That is why I got involved when the lads got on to me to see would I help out with this campaign. I said I’d love to. I’m a school teacher and you are dealing with a lot of young people, they all have their own lives and finding their way at the moment.

“I feel it is important. I don’t have a big spiel. I firmly believe it is everyone’s decision to be who they want to be. I believe that is important and I hope young people can choose whoever they want to be.

“I really do feel it’s important. It is their decision and I don’t believe it is up to anyone else.”