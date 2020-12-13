BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 13 December 2020
Advertisement

Do you agree with The Sunday Game's All-Ireland hurling final man-of-the-match?

Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty scooped the prize after scoring seven points from play.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 5:48 PM
51 minutes ago 4,921 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5298598
Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Will O'Donoghue celebrate as Limerick are crowned All-Ireland hurling champions.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Will O'Donoghue celebrate as Limerick are crowned All-Ireland hurling champions.
Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Will O'Donoghue celebrate as Limerick are crowned All-Ireland hurling champions.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK STAR GEARÓID Hegarty has been named man-of-the-match after this afternoon’s All-Ireland senior hurling final.

John Kiely’s Treaty were 11-point winners over Waterford at Croke Park, completing their hurling treble in style and adding to their league and Munster titles — and of course, their unforgettable 2018 Liam McCarthy lift.

Hegarty finished a simply stunning individual display with 0-7 from play, while his fellow wing forward Tom Morrissey was also hugely influential.

Morrissey and Kyle Hayes got mentions from Henry Shefflin, but it was Hegarty he announced as the winner live on The Sunday Game.

“He started the year like that, he finished the year like that,” the Kilkenny legend noted, before Hegarty gave a brilliant interview.

Do you agree with the winner?

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie