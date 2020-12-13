Do you agree with The Sunday Game's All-Ireland hurling final man-of-the-match?

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Will O'Donoghue celebrate as Limerick are crowned All-Ireland hurling champions.

LIMERICK STAR GEARÓID Hegarty has been named man-of-the-match after this afternoon’s All-Ireland senior hurling final.

John Kiely’s Treaty were 11-point winners over Waterford at Croke Park, completing their hurling treble in style and adding to their league and Munster titles — and of course, their unforgettable 2018 Liam McCarthy lift.

Hegarty finished a simply stunning individual display with 0-7 from play, while his fellow wing forward Tom Morrissey was also hugely influential.

Morrissey and Kyle Hayes got mentions from Henry Shefflin, but it was Hegarty he announced as the winner live on The Sunday Game.

“He started the year like that, he finished the year like that,” the Kilkenny legend noted, before Hegarty gave a brilliant interview.

