Cavan without long-serving star McKiernan for 2024

CAVAN WILL BE without long-serving star Gearóid McKiernan for the 2024 inter-county football season.

New manager Raymond Galligan told The Anglo Celt that the talismanic centre-half forward/midfielder is “not part of our plans”.

McKiernan has been a key player for the Breffni since making his senior debut in 2011. He was nominated for an All-Star after their Ulster championship winning campaign of 2020.

Conor Moynagh is another experienced player who will not be involved next year.

Paul Fitzpatrick, Sports Editor of The Celt, reports that “up to a dozen players from last year’s squad have been let go,” with several others returning to the fold.

2020 Ulster champion James Smith is among those back on board, having opted out last summer.

With new and familiar faces aplenty, All-Star goalkeeper Galligan is currently working off a panel of 45 for the McKenna Cup.

Cavan play Ulster champions Derry at Kingspan Breffni Park on Wednesday, before travelling to face Down a week later. They open their Division 2 National League campaign on the road against Kildare on Saturday, 27 January.

The Breffni won Division 3 last year, before an Ulster quarter-final defeat to Armagh and Tailteann Cup exit at the same juncture at the hands of Down.