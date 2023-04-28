Gearóid Prendergast to become 'pathway manager' at Munster's academy

GEARÓID PRENDERGAST has been appointed pathway manager at the Munster academy, replacing Ian Costello, who moves to the newly created role of head of rugby operations.

The Limerick man is the current head coach of the Ireland Clubs International XV and has been the director of rugby at Young Munster RFC since 2016.

He has more than 15 years’ coaching experience and has held roles with UL Bohemians, Young Munster’s first XV and Richmond RFC.

Prendergast will begin the job in July, replacing Costello, who moves to his new position.

“Gearóid has a vast knowledge and understanding of the players, schools, and clubs that make up the Munster Rugby pathways,” said Peter Smyth, IRFU head of elite player development.

He added: “Gearóid’s experiences in a multitude of environments will continue to help identify and develop future Provincial Talent Squad, National Talent Squad, Academy and professional players for Munster and Ireland, working alongside Ian Costello and the IRFU to ensure players are given the best possible environment to achieve their goals.”