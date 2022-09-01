Mark O'Connor omitted as Geelong name team for qualifying final

ZACH TUOHY WILL play his 248 AFL game this Saturday as Geelong take on Collingwood in the qualifying final at the MCG.

There is no place for Kerry native Mark O’Connor, although he could be included as a medical substitute. The Cats will name their replacement an hour before first bounce.

Tuohy has played 21 games this season and is in search of his first Premiership. The last Irishman to win it was Tadhg Kennelly in 2005.

Geelong finished the regular season top of the ladder on the back of a 13-game winning streak. They play fourth-placed Collingwood. In the other qualifying final, Melbourne take on Sydney.

The winners of the two qualifying finals advance to host the two preliminary finals. The loser of Saturday’s game will play the winner of the first elimination final, Fremantle vs Western Bulldogs. The other elimination final sees Brisbane play Richmond on Thursday.