Monday 10 August, 2020
Good result for Irish duo O'Connor and Tuohy as Geelong jump to third in AFL

The Kerry and Laois natives featured in Geelong’s 59-point win over St Kilda.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Aug 2020, 2:07 PM
IRISH DUO MARK O’Connor and Zach Tuohy were both involved as their club Geelong claimed a big Round 11 win as they despatched St Kilda by 59 points in the AFL today.

afl-cats-saints Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong against St Kilda Source: AAP/PA Images

At the Gabba in Brisbane, Geelong ran out 93-34 winners to bring an end to St Kilda’s four-game winning streak and see them jump to third place on the 2020 AFL ladder.

The Round 11 success sets them up nicely for next Friday’s game against the current league leaders Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium.

Portlaoise native Tuohy grabbed a goal in the victory and set up another for team-mate Mitch Duncan in a game where Geelong were ahead 47-30 at half-time before powering clear in the third quarter as they went ahead 73-32 by the end of that spell.

afl-cats-saints Zach Tuohy (number 2) celebrates with his Geelong team-mates. Source: AAP/PA Images

Tuohy finished the game with 18 disposals and five marks while Dingle’s O’Connor had 16 disposals and nine marks as Geelong claimed back-to-back wins.

In today’s other game there was disappointment for Meath’s Conor Nash as his Hawthorn team lost 48-32 to Fremantle Dockers at the Optus Stadium.

Nash was playing his first senior game of the season and did score a behind during the match. The result leaves Hawthorn in 15th place and they will now prepare to face West Coast Eagles next Sunday.

