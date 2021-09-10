Disappointment for Irish as Geelong fall to Melbourne in AFL preliminary final

Dejection again for Geelong. Source: AAP/PA Images

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish trio Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor and Stefan Okunbar earlier, as Geelong crashed out of the 2021 AFL race.

Laois man Tuohy played and Kerry’s O’Connor was sidelined through injury, as the Cats were beaten by Melbourne by 83 points in the first preliminary final at Optus Stadium. Okunbar, another Kerryman, is also on the books of Geelong, though is yet to make his debut.

Melbourne were red-hot from pillar to post, opening up a 29-point lead by half-time before cruising to a 19.11 (125) to 6.6 (42) victory, for which 58,599 fans watched on.

In their first Grand Final appearance since 2000, the Demons will now attempt to break a 57-year Premiership drought against either Port Adelaide or the Western Bulldogs, who meet in the other preliminary final on Saturday night.

The Cats, will be licking their wounds again having won just one preliminary final – last year over Brisbane – in their last six attempts.

Tuohy banked another huge campaign, though this one ends in disappointment once again.

Zach Tuohy (second from left) and Geelong leave the field dejected. Source: Geelong Cats.