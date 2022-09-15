Membership : Access or Sign Up
O'Connor an option to tag Brisbane star as Geelong name preliminary final team

Friday’s preliminary final sees Geelong play Brisbane Lions at the MCG.

By Maurice Brosnan Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 11:03 AM
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

GEELONG HAVE NAMED an unchanged team for their preliminary final against Brisbane at the MCG on Friday. 

Laois’s Zach Tuohy will line out in defence for the tie with Kerry star Mark O’Connor listed as in contention to be the medical substitute. The Cats are one game away from the Grand Final. Only one Irish player, Tadhg Kennelly, has won the premiership so far.

Brisbane Lions have two Irish players on their list, Kerry’s Deividas Uosis and Dublin’s James Madden, although they will not be involved this weekend. 

Jake Kolodjashnij is named after he was subbed out against Collingwood a fortnight ago with a knee issue. Former Kerry minor All-Ireland winner Mark O’Connor came on as a sub in that game. 

Speaking at his pre-game press conference, Geelong head coach Chris Scott said their team is subject to change. One possible move is to use O’Connor to tag former Brownlow medallist winner and current favourite Lachie Neale.

In 2021, O’Connor man-marked the Brisbane star and limited his influence. The pair went head-to-head again earlier this season. When asked if was he considering a similar move on Friday, Scott said it is a possibility. 

“Maybe. It is an option,’ he said.  

“He’s (Neale) had a great season and I’d expect he’d win the Brownlow. Don’t listen to what I say because I pay no attention to that stuff but he certainly has to be in that conversation given the year he’s had.

“In the last two weeks, he’s been terrific as well so he needs to get some attention. It’s kind of Russian roulette if you try to play too offensively against him.”

Geelong vs Brisbane Lions is live on BT Sport 1 on Friday at 10.50am Irish time. 

