Tuohy grabs goal but Geelong fall in AFL finals opener

GEELONG OPENED UP the AFL finals with a 16-point defeat to Port Adelaide in the first qualifying final at Adelaide Oval.
Geelong have now lost four straight games in week one of the finals.
The Melbourne outfit, who have Ireland’s Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor among their ranks, now head to the preliminary semi-finals where they’ll face the winners of West Coast Eagles v Collingwood.
Tuohy grabbed a goal for Geelong during the 58-42 loss.
Port Adelaide topped the AFL ladder and stand one win away from reaching the Grand Final.
