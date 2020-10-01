BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Tuohy grabs goal but Geelong fall in AFL finals opener

Port Adelaide ran out 58-42 winners against Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor’s side.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 2:55 PM
Zach Tuohy of the Cats celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Zach Tuohy of the Cats celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal.
Zach Tuohy of the Cats celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal.
Image: AAP/PA Images

GEELONG OPENED UP the AFL finals with a 16-point defeat to Port Adelaide in the first qualifying final at Adelaide Oval.

Geelong have now lost four straight games in week one of the finals. 

The Melbourne outfit, who have Ireland’s Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor among their ranks, now head to the preliminary semi-finals where they’ll face the winners of West Coast Eagles v Collingwood.

Tuohy grabbed a goal for Geelong during the 58-42 loss. 

Port Adelaide topped the AFL ladder and stand one win away from reaching the Grand Final.

