This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy five shots behind Justin Thomas at Genesis Open as rain halts play in California

Thomas and Australia’s Scott shared the 36-hole lead on 11-under par as play was suspended.

By AFP Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,138 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4498024
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy talk on the 10th green on Friday.
Image: Reed Saxon
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy talk on the 10th green on Friday.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy talk on the 10th green on Friday.
Image: Reed Saxon

RORY MCILROY IS currently five shots behind Justin Thomas at the Genesis Open, with the American eagling the first hole of the third round to open a one-shot lead over Adam Scott, where Tiger Woods was also surging as darkness halted play.

Thomas and Australia’s Scott shared the 36-hole lead on 11-under par after both completed six-under par 65s in the rain-delayed second round.

Thomas, who had 14 birdies in the 30 holes he played on Friday, kept the momentum going over six second-round holes on Saturday morning with a birdie at the fifth and a par at the par-three sixth — where he used a wedge on the green to chip over the distinctive bunker in the middle of the putting surface.

Hours later he rolled in a 13-foot eagle putt at Riviera Country Club’s par-five first hole to move to 13-under par, separating himself from Scott who birdied the same hole before both parred the second.

Americans Patrick Rodgers and J.B. Holmes were both 11-under par with 16 holes to play.

Genesis Open Golf Justin Thomas celebrates his birdie putt on the 14th green during the second round. Source: Reed Saxon

“It just is such a long day,” Thomas said. “It’s good to get off to a good start and go home and get some rest.”

The third round was set to resume at 2.45pm as organizers pushed to complete a tournament that lost seven hours to a rain delay on Thursday.

“It’s not going to be light yet,” said Woods, noting that players warming up for a 7 am start on Saturday could barely see.

Thomas, facing the prospect of playing 33-plus holes on Sunday, noted that the forecast also called for more rain and brisk winds.

I’m going to need to be patient because I’m playing so many holes,” he said, “stay in it emotionally and stay patient, see what we can do.”

Scott, too, was bracing for a lot of golf on Sunday, but said that also offered an opportunity.

“It’s a big day, a lot of golf,” Scott said. “It’s a great day to get your rhythm early and make a move … hopefully by the middle of the final round you’ve taken a whole bunch of guys out of the equation.”

Tournament host Woods, who made the cut with one stroke to spare, wasn’t ready to be counted out. He was five-under through his first four holes to vault into a tie for 14th at six-under par.

Genesis Open Golf Woods fist pumps after making a birdie putt on the 13th hole during the third round. Source: Ryan Kang

“Made a couple of putts,” said Woods, whose struggles this week on the greens included four three-putts in the first round.

He rolled in a five-foot birdie putt at the 10th, followed that up with a 10-footer for eagle at 11, a 21-foot birdie at 12 and a 10-footer at 13.

“I putted well,” Woods said. “Hit a lot of good shots.”

But Woods was short of the green with his third shot from the rough at the par-five 17th when he departed the course, facing a tough up and down when play resumes.

“I’ve got some work to do,” Woods said. I’ve got to get up and down at 17. Number 18′s not going to be playing short with these temperatures. It’s going to be a tough day for all of us and one that we’re going to have to fight through.”

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance
    Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie