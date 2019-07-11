This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Genia and Cooper leaving Rebels to join Japanese second-tier side

The pair have agreed moves to Kintetsu Liners.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 12:45 PM
7 minutes ago 313 Views No Comments
Cooper and Genia are leaving the Rebels.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONALS WILL Genia and Quade Cooper will leave the Rebels for second-tier Japanese side Kintetsu Liners.

Genia is not expected to link up with his new team-mates until after the Rugby World Cup in Japan, though Cooper could move sooner having been omitted from the Wallabies squad for their Rugby Championship opener against South Africa.

The duo have joined other high-profile players like Kieran Read, Duane Vermeulen and Brodie Retallick in agreeing moves to the Asian nation.

“I am very much looking forward to joining Kintetsu Liners. I want to play right away as part of a team with a long history and tradition,” Genia said in a club statement.

“My goal is to do my best for the club and to help Kintetsu Liners become the best rugby team in Japan. It is a great honour to be able to contribute to this team.”

Cooper added: “I will work hard to help the team achieve its goal of returning to the Top League. In addition, I will do my best to be able to contribute more when we get there.

“I want to challenge rugby in Japan and I can still contribute on the pitch. I appreciate this opportunity.”

