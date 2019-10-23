5 mins ago

THE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS haven’t always convinced in their defence – beaten 2-0 in Naples on the opening day, Liverpool then mingled a breathtaking attacking performance with a three-goal implosion and their flinty resolve in a roller-coaster 4-3 win at home to Salzburg on matchday two.

Tonight Liverpool travel to face Belgian champions Genk, who have been equally confounding in the competition thus far.

They were cartoonishly soft in a 6-2 loss to Salzburg in the group opener, but then held Napoli to a goalless draw at home in their second outing.

The Group game is getting the minute-by-minute coverage here on The42 tonight.

We’ll keep you up to date with the other games, too, including the other tie in this group: Salzburg’s home tie with Napoli.

Kick off at the Luminus Arena in Belgium is at 8pm, and team news is coming up…