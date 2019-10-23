This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
465 Views 0 Comments
THE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS haven’t always convinced in their defence – beaten 2-0 in Naples on the opening day, Liverpool then mingled a breathtaking attacking performance with a three-goal implosion and their flinty resolve in a roller-coaster 4-3 win at home to Salzburg on matchday two.

Tonight Liverpool travel to face Belgian champions Genk, who have been equally confounding in the competition thus far. 

They were cartoonishly soft in a 6-2 loss to Salzburg in the group opener, but then held Napoli to a goalless draw at home in their second outing. 

The Group game is getting the minute-by-minute coverage here on The42 tonight, so get in touch below the line, email gavincooney@the42.ie, or tweet @gcooney93. 

We’ll keep you up to date with the other games, too, including the other tie in this group: Salzburg’s home tie with Napoli. 

Kick off at the Luminus Arena in Belgium is at 8pm, and team news is coming up…

