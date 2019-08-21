Golovkin lands chance to reclaim IBF World middleweight title

FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD champion Gennady Golovkin will face Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF 160-pound title at Madison Square Garden, New York, on 5 October.

The explosive Kazakh [39-1-1, 35KOs] will bid to reclaim the strap he forfeited last June when he failed to face the same opponent in a mandatory defence, instead taking a more lucrative and higher-profile rematch with Canelo Alvarez which he lost on a contentious majority decision.

Ukrainian former amateur standout Derevyanchenko [13-1, 10KOs], four years GGG’s junior at 33, subsequently fought for the same then-vacant belt, losing a split verdict to Brooklyn’s Daniel Jacobs downstairs at MSG’s Hulu Theater last October. Jacobs then lost the IBF title in a May 2019 unification clash with Canelo, who was himself recently stripped of it for failing to come to terms on a fight with Derevyanchenko.

A co-promotion between GGG Promotions, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Derevyanchenko’s promoter, Lou DiBella, Golovkin-Derevyanchenko will be shown live on DAZN in the USA and likely on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK.

Golovkin wiped out Steve Rolls in June. Source: Terrance Williams

“Everyone knows that I consider Madison Square Garden as my home away from home and there is nothing better than fighting there again — it is old-school,” said Golovkin. “On 5 October, it’s going to be a good fight. Every time I enter the ring I try to give my fans the fight they want to see, the show they deserve. This will be such a fight. We will bring back Big Drama Show to the ring of The Garden and to DAZN. Don’t miss it. You will see everything you love in the sport of boxing. See you in New York.”

“I’m very excited that my team has secured another opportunity for me to fight for the Middleweight championship of the world,” added his fellow Eastern European. “I have a great deal of respect for GGG and [am] looking forward to proving in the ring that I will be up to challenge and fulfil my lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

“Those in attendance at Madison Square Garden and watching on DAZN will see an outstanding battle on Saturday 5 October — I can’t wait to enter the ring.”

“They call it the ‘Big Drama Show’ and that’s exactly what the fans will enjoy at MSG on 5 October, live on DAZN,” said promoter Hearn. “Gennady has a chance to regain his world middleweight crown (note: Canelo will still be the World middleweight champion), and Sergiy will bring the fire. The styles should gel brilliantly for a brutal battle. We look forward to a fantastic event with a stacked card at the iconic Mecca of boxing.”

“I’m very proud to provide Sergiy Derevyanchenko another opportunity to become the middleweight champion of the world (see above note),” said Lou DiBella, president of DiBella Entertainment. “Sergiy came very close to fulfilling his dream last year and I truly believe that his time is now against GGG, one of the best middleweights of this era. Saturday 5 October will be a very special night for boxing at Madison Square Garden and live on DAZN, when GGG will be tested to his limits by a true threat in the middleweight division.”