Golovkin and Hearn join forces to promote GGG's fights

FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD champion Gennady Golovkin has made a promotional arrangement with Eddie Hearn wherein the Briton’s Matchroom Boxing USA will co-promote the Kazakh’s future fights.

The deal will begin with Golovkin’s IBF World middleweight title fight versus Sergey Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden, New York, on 5 October.

The 37-year-old will still also fight under his GGG Promotions banner, with longtime promoter Tom Loeffler retaining those particular reins.

Golovkin and GGG Promotions have previously worked with Matchroom in the UK to significant success, with the Eastern European defending his middleweight titles against the Hearn-promoted Kell Brook at London’s O2 Arena three years ago this September.

‘Triple G’ recently signed a six-fight deal with broadcaster DAZN, with whom Hearn works closely in the States. Golovkin’s contract with the streaming service is believed to be worth in the region of $100m.

“My promotion company and I are happy to partner up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom to bring the fans what they want – the best boxing and the best events,” said the former champion. “By teaming up with Matchroom, we stress that GGG Promotions is committed to presenting the biggest events in the most important arenas. I’m always happy to work with the best in business, and I’m looking forward to what this collaboration will bring to the boxing fans.”

“It’s an absolute honour to be involved with Gennady Golovkin’s career moving forward,” added Hearn. “I’ve long admired Gennady as a fan and how he conducts his business, and we team up at a very exciting moment. Gennady is one of the most recognisable and entertaining fighters on the planet and I can’t wait to get started to work together on the upcoming world title challenge against Derevyanchenko at MSG on 5 October.

“We know the world wants to see the Canelo trilogy but there are so many opportunities out there for Gennady all over the world and we look forward to working together on them. First things first is for Gennady to win the title on 5 October.”