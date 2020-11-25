Golovkin to defend IBF title against unbeaten Szeremeta next month

Gennady Golovkin in action against Steve Rolls in June 2019.

BOXING CHAMPION GENNADY Golovkin will face Kamil Szeremeta next month in Florida in a middleweight title bout originally scheduled for February but postponed due to the coronavirus.

IBF champ Golovkin [40-1-1, 35KOs] and Polish challenger Szeremeta [21-0, 5KOs] will meet on 18 December at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, sports broadcaster DAZN announced today.

The fight will take place one day before Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez makes his much anticipated return to the ring against Britain’s Callum Smith.

If Golovkin and Alvarez prevail it could set the stage for a trilogy battle between the two boxing superpowers in 2021.

The 38-year-old Golovkin, who has just one loss and one draw with 40 career wins, last fought on October 5, 2019 when he beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a middleweight title fight. Both the loss and the draw came against Alvarez.

Kamil Szeremeta (left) knocks down Oscar Cortes. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The unbeaten Szeremeta is the mandatory challenger for Golovkin, of Kazakhstan. In his last fight, on the undercard of the Golovkin-Derevyanchenko bout, Szeremeta beat Oscar Cortes with a second round TKO.

This will be Golovkin’s third fight as part of a three-year, six-fight deal with DAZN.

